Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 31,011 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $234,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $565.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

