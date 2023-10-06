Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $89.63 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,634,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.55. 49,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.