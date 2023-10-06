Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,447 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Teradyne worth $69,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. 53,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,855. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

