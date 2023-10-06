Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 589,377 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 589,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,732,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

SYY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. 288,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,473. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

