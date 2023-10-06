Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of CSR opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $864.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

