Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

