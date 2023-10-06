Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

