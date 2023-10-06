Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

