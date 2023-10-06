Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,801 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $155,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $569.52 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.78 and a 200 day moving average of $527.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

