BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $327,608 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.60.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

