BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.