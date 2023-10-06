BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

