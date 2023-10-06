BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 492,494 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,494 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $3,528,000.

Shares of CMBS opened at $44.78 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

