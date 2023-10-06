BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.