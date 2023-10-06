BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $216.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.58. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $282.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

