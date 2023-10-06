BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Dollar General
In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %
DG opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $261.59.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
