BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.04.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

DG opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.