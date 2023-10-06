BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $430.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.73 and a 200-day moving average of $487.15.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

