BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.