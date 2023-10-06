BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of TSCO opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
