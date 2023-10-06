BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

