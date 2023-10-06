BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $311.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

