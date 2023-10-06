BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $542.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.86 and its 200-day moving average is $459.84. The stock has a market cap of $514.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

