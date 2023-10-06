BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

