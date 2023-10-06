Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 730,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

