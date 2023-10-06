Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $40.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 774,403 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,985. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.