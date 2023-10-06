Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $21.94

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

