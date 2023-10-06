AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 776 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $569.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.33. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

