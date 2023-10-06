American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

AXP traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 689,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,022. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

