American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 888,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

