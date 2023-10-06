Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $120,380.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,514,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

