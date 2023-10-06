Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

