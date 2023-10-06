Accel Wealth Management Has $645,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

