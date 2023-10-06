Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $111,736.53 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 25,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $111,736.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Neil Desai sold 21,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $118,230.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Neil Desai sold 13,889 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $82,917.33.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $118,546.20.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Neil Desai sold 16,171 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $105,920.05.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $4.37 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 140,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.
