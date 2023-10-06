3,000 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,843,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

