ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

