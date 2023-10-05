ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.