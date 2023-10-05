Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.01 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,858 shares of company stock worth $19,335,152. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

