Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $8.11 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,870 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,884 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zeta Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

