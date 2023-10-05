Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 29 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $571.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

