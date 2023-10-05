Wells Fargo & Company Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $41.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. OneMain has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,050,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.