Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

