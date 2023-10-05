Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.3% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 484,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

