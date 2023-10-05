U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Featured Stories
