U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $218,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.