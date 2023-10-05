Truist Financial Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Capital lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.98.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

