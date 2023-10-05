Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.