The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $9.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,058. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

