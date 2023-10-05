The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

