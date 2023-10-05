Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

