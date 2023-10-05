Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.