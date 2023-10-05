TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.12

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.77. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 670,533 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $13,182,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 422,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 117,843 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

