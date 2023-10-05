Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syneos Health stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
